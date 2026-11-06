Two tankers strike mines in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC Navy

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy says two oil tankers attempting to navigate unauthorized routes through the Strait of Hormuz struck mines and caught fire.

In a statement on Friday, the force said one tanker was struck in the eastern part of the strait and the other inside the waterway. Both vessels had switched off their navigation and identification systems and were attempting to exit through prohibited routes with the backing of what the IRGC described as the “aggressor and terrorist US military.”

The IRGC Navy said the vessels were halted after the explosions, adding that the strait would remain closed until Iran’s seven conditions were met.

It warned that US Central Command (CENTCOM) efforts to direct tankers through unauthorized, mine-contaminated routes would result in repeated failures.

