IRGC downs two more US MQM-170 reconnaissance drones over Qeshm Island

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) says its electronic warfare systems have brought down two more US-made MQM-170 reconnaissance drones over Qeshm Island in southern Iran, bringing the number of such drones intercepted there to six.

In two statements issued on Thursday night, the IRGC said the fifth and sixth drones had been downed in the island’s airspace by advanced electronic warfare systems operated by its Aerospace Force.

The announcement followed an earlier statement on Monday, in which the IRGC reported bringing down two other MQM-170 drones south of Qeshm Island, bringing the total number intercepted to four.

Separately, the IRGC said its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone over the eastern Strait of Hormuz. The force identified it as the 55th American MQ-9 drone brought down by its air defenses.

According to the IRGC, the drone was engaged by a newly deployed air defense system operated by the Aerospace Force as part of Iran’s integrated air defense network.

