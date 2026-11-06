IRGC adviser: US forces have pulled naval assets more than 1,000 kilometers from Iran’s borders

TEHRAN – Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, head of the advisory group to the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), says US forces have moved their naval vessels and equipment more than 1,000 kilometers away from Iran’s borders during recent conflicts, warning that any attempt to approach the region has been met with a swift response from Iran’s Armed Forces.

Speaking on Thursday night, Fadavi addressed the economic, political and military dimensions of the confrontation between Tehran and Washington. He said the United States had imposed its most severe economic sanctions on Iran but had failed to force the Iranian people to abandon their goals or yield to external pressure.

The senior military adviser also pointed to 'Washington’s political setbacks,' saying US officials had openly acknowledged the defeats suffered by their country.

