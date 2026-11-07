Iran will not let Trump leave region without paying a price: MP

TEHRAN – Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has vowed that Iran will not allow US President Donald Trump to leave the region without bearing the consequences of the actions taken against the country.

In a post on social media, Azizi wrote: “We will not allow Trump to flee the region without paying a price or compensation.”

He added that Iran’s response to any hostile move or miscalculation would be a decisive blow, saying the objective was to liberate Zionist Regime — America’s largest military base — once and for all.

