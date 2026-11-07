IRGC to unveil new underground missile city, vows uninterrupted weapons production

TEHRAN – The spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced plans to unveil a new underground missile production complex and several other military achievements, while stressing that the country’s weapons manufacturing and development programs will continue uninterrupted, even under enemy bombardment.

Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi made the announcement on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at a press conference marking IRGC Aerospace Week in Tehran. He outlined the force’s advances in indigenous aerospace technology, missile production, air defense, electronic warfare and military self-sufficiency, warning that Iran would not allow its adversaries to disrupt its defense capabilities.

"We will not allow the enemy to halt the country's weapons production and development process, even for a moment," he said.

Underground missile production and military self-sufficiency

Mohebbi said the IRGC Aerospace Force had developed flexible production capabilities, enabling it to transfer missile and drone manufacturing from surface facilities to underground installations and sustain production even during intense bombardment.

He said the force had moved beyond underground complexes used for storing and preparing missiles to establishing underground production facilities, describing them as "missile production cities."

The general stressed that Iran's extensive territory, indigenous technical expertise and decentralized production infrastructure would make it difficult for adversaries to disrupt its defense manufacturing capabilities. He said the enemy had underestimated Iran's ability to replenish its missile and drone stocks, assuming that the number of weapons launched would indicate how long the country's military capabilities could be sustained.

Mohebbi identified the development of indigenous aerospace technology as the foundation of the force's progress, saying it had transformed Iran from a country largely dependent on imported military equipment into a producer and exporter of defense systems.

He cited the Shahed-136 drone as an example, saying its design had attracted international attention and been replicated by several countries, including the United States. He also named the Arman missile, the 358 drone and the Khordad-3 air defense system among the products developed and exported by the force.

He added that Iran's military self-sufficiency extended to the production of weapons, equipment and components, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.

Air defense and electronic warfare capabilities

The IRGC spokesman also highlighted advances in air defense and electronic warfare, saying indigenous technologies had enabled Iranian forces to counter some of the adversary's advanced military systems.

He reported that Iranian forces had taken control of, destroyed or forced to land seven enemy MQM-180 reconnaissance drones over the preceding two weeks.

Referring to the IRGC Aerospace Force's performance during the ‘Third Sacred Defense, or the Ramadan War,’ Mohebbi said the force had intercepted and destroyed more than 260 enemy aircraft and aerial vehicles.

He said the figure included F-35, F-16, F-5 and F-18 fighter jets, as well as MQ-1 and RQ-4 drones, Orbiter and Lucas unmanned aerial vehicles, and other aerial systems. He stressed that the figure covered the IRGC Aerospace Force's achievements alone and did not include the Iranian Army's air defense operations, which would be announced separately.

Mohebbi also pointed to improvements in the radar-evading capabilities of Iranian missiles and drones, saying reductions in their radar cross-section had enhanced their ability to penetrate multiple layers of enemy air defense systems and strike designated targets.

He said advanced enemy defense systems, including THAAD, had proved ineffective against some Iranian attacks, while Patriot systems had also experienced failures.

Missile range restrictions lifted

Addressing Iran's military doctrine, Mohebbi said restrictions on the range of Iranian missiles had been lifted, following directives by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei calling for an immediate and effective response to threats without geographical limitations.

"This restriction has been lifted for us," he said, adding that Iran's expanded capabilities should be demonstrated in practice rather than merely discussed.

Describing Iran's approach as asymmetric warfare, the IRGC spokesman said the country could exploit vulnerabilities in its adversaries' military and non-military assets and strike at unexpected locations.

He said the IRGC Aerospace Force was prepared to defend Iran's sovereignty, territorial integrity, national identity and Iranian-Islamic civilization, without imposing geographical limitations on its defensive mission.

Deterrence and future military capabilities

Mohebbi said Iran's retaliatory operations against enemy military and strategic infrastructure, including artificial intelligence and data-processing facilities, had demonstrated the country's deterrent capabilities and forced the adversary to reconsider its military actions.

He also highlighted cooperation between the IRGC Aerospace Force and Iran's universities, research institutions, scientific centers and industrial sector, describing these links as an important part of the country's defense development.

Looking ahead, Mohebbi announced that the force had developed new military capabilities that could be unveiled and deployed if a third wave of confrontation with the enemy began. He described them as significant new capabilities that could surprise the international community, adding that some might be revealed earlier if circumstances and strategic considerations permitted.

The spokesman further said Iran had managed to withstand pressure from a coalition of major powers despite 47 years of sanctions, emphasizing the importance of documenting and presenting the country's scientific and military achievements to the international community.

The unveiling of the underground missile production complex and other defense achievements is expected to be among the highlights of this year's IRGC Aerospace Week.



