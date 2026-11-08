26th Iran International Electricity Exhibition opens with 420 companies

TEHRAN – Iran's 26th International Electricity Industry Exhibition opened in Tehran on Saturday, bringing together 420 domestic and foreign companies in the presence of Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi.

The exhibition, supported by the Energy Ministry and professional electricity industry associations, is being held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from Nov. 7 to 10 under the slogan "The Electricity Industry: The Foundation of Resilience."

A total of 420 companies are participating in this year's event, including 350 Iranian and 70 foreign firms, showcasing their latest achievements, advanced technologies, products and technical capabilities across various segments of the electricity industry.

Recognized as the country's largest specialized event in the power sector, the exhibition provides a platform for manufacturers, experts, knowledge-based companies and international industry players to exchange technical expertise, facilitate technology transfer and explore opportunities for expanded cooperation and greater synergy across the sector.

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