Free zones meet annual foreign investment target in 7 months

TEHRAN – Iran's free trade and special economic zones met their annual target for attracting foreign investment during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-September 21), an official at the Secretariat of the High Council of Free Trade and Special Economic Zones said.

Seyed Gholamhossein Mousavi, acting director of investment development and business environment at the secretariat, made the announcement at a meeting with investment managers from 18 free zone organizations, stressing the need for stronger planning and more ambitious targets to attract both domestic and foreign investment.

He said sound economic governance in free zones required a comprehensive roadmap for investment and development, along with its effective implementation.

Mousavi pointed to the legal advantages available to free zones, including those provided under Article 65 of the Permanent Provisions of Development Plans Law, saying these provisions gave the zones more favorable conditions for business activity and investment than areas outside the zones.

He also said 15 priority projects were being finalized. Once completed and revised, the projects will be uploaded to the comprehensive investment information system of the Economy Ministry, managed by the Organization for Investment, Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran, making them accessible to domestic and foreign investors.

Mousavi expressed hope that more effective planning and better use of the free zones' legal and economic advantages would accelerate investment inflows in the coming years and strengthen their contribution to the national economy.

EF/