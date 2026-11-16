Purchasing Managers’ Index shows modest improvement in October

TEHRAN – Iran’s overall Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) improved modestly in the seventh Iranian calendar month of Mehr (September 22- October 21) from the previous month but remained below the threshold of 50, indicating continued contraction in economic activity, according to a report released alongside the manufacturing sector’s PMI.

The seasonally adjusted PMI for the overall economy stood at 46.6 in the mentioned month, while the manufacturing sector index registered 45.7, based on the results of a field survey.

The PMI provides an overview of current economic and business conditions, as well as insights into demand trends, production, inventories of raw materials and finished goods, and business expectations.

The findings point to three major challenges facing businesses: weak demand and sales, supply chain constraints and increasing complexity in economic activity.

The report said short-term support measures should focus on addressing bottlenecks in raw material supplies, easing foreign currency allocation and imports, strengthening working capital and making economic and trade regulations more predictable.

It also highlighted the need to stimulate effective demand and reduce price uncertainty.

Monitoring new orders, production, sales, raw material inventories, prices and business expectations simultaneously could help identify risks to business activity at an early stage, the report said. Examining links between forward-looking demand and supply indicators and changes in production and sales could also provide a better basis for assessing the effectiveness of support policies and identifying vulnerable areas of the economy.

Businesses expect the government to address supply-side obstacles by facilitating raw material procurement and timely foreign currency allocation, resolving transport and import disruptions, strengthening working capital and ensuring a stable energy supply.

At the same time, reducing economic and foreign exchange uncertainty, stabilizing regulations, settling contractors’ claims on time and bolstering purchasing power and effective demand are needed to help revive sales, production and investment, the report added.

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