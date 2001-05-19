U.S. Angry With ICRC Over Zionist War Crimes Reports

TEHRAN The United States criticized the International Committee of Red Cross after an ICRC delegation head called Zionist settlements in the West Bank and Gaza a war crime.

"We don't think this comment is helpful at this particularly volatile time," said State Department Deputy Spokesman Philip Reeker.

Rene Kosirnik, the head of the ICRC delegation to Israel and the Palestinian territories, told a news conference on Thursday the settlements violate international law.

"The transfer, the installation of population of the occupying power into the occupied territories is considered as an illegal move and qualified as a grave breach'. It's a grave breach, formally speaking, but grave breaches are equal in principle to war crimes," Kosirnik said.

The settlements violate the Geneva conventions, which the ICRC has a mandate to uphold, but the United States does not say that they are illegal, only that they are provocative.

Reeker declined to discuss the legality of the settlements, saying the U.S. position was "well known".

Israeli helicopter gunships launched attacks Saturday on five official Palestinian targets in the northern West Bank towns of Jenin and Tulkarem, injuring more than 50 Palestinians.

They first attacked the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority in the Palestinian-controlled town of Jenin and two Palestinian police posts north and east of the town, witnesses said.

Minutes later, they struck a building housing the headquarters of the Palestinian national security services and the Palestinian Authority in Tulkarem, they said.

The helicopters also struck at a position of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat's Elite Force 17 bodyguard in Tulkarem.

Fawaz Adamajj, 22, a member of the Palestinian national security forces, was fatally shot three times in the heart, hospital sources told AFP.

Palestinian hospital sources in Gaza city said that Taysir Awad al-Aareer, 30, was shot dead while he was working on his land near the Karni crossing between the outskirts of Gaza city and Israel.

Two separate medical sources at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, quoting witnesses and ambulance crews, said the farmer had done nothing to provoke the attack.

In the afternoon, Hammam Abdul Haq, 20, was fatally shot in the head when Israeli forces fired on a crowd of around 500 Palestinian stone- throwers in Nablus, medical sources and witnesses said.

At least two more Palestinians were injured in the incident, which occurred after the funeral procession of 11 of the 12 Palestinians killed in the Friday air strikes, medical sources said.

Saturday's violence followed on the deadliest day in the nearly eight-month-old Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, against Israeli occupation.

On Friday night, Israeli warplanes bombarded Palestinian targets in the West Bank killing the 12 and injuring scores of others.

A total of 559 people have been killed since the start of the Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, late last September. Of the dead, the majority have been Palestinians.

A top Hamas leader, in the West Bank vowed Saturday to respond "very soon" to Israel's killing overnight of 12 members of the Palestinian security forces.

"The blood of martyrs will not be wasted," Jamal Salim told tens of thousands of people gathered here for the funeral processions of 12 Palestinians killed overnight in Israeli air raids.

"The response will come very soon."

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hamid Reza Assefi here on Saturday vehemently condemned the escalation of Zionist clampdown on Palestinians and the Israeli troops' continued genocide in the occupied lands.

Assefi described an Israeli raid by F-16 jets on Palestinians on Friday as "a new tactic (taken up) by the racist Israeli regime since 1967". He said it was aimed at "extermination of Palestinian women, children and youth" and warned of a large-scale human tragedy in the occupied lands.

"The ongoing developments in the occupied lands indicate the failure of measures aimed at crushing the popular Palestinian Intifada and that the uprising of this brave nation for a fundamental solution of the Palestinian issue will continue," Assefi said.

UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, too, condemned as disproportionate Israeli air raids against Palestinian areas carried out Friday in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed seven, including the bomber.

In a statement, Annan described the suicide as an "appalling terrorist attack" but said he was "deeply disturbed by the disproportionate Israeli response" which killed 12 Palestinians and wounded dozens of others.

"While I have repeatedly made clear my utter condemnation of terrorism from whatever quarter, and do so again today, I can only regard this response as excessive and misdirected," he said.

Moscow on Saturday condemned Israeli warplane attacks on Palestinian targets, saying that "nothing can explain or justify" them, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Also, U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell and Russian Foreign Minister Igor Ivanov met for wide-ranging talks on Friday during which they expressed a common concern over the bloodshed in the Middle East.

"We share a deep concern over the mounting violence seen again today, violence which has plagued efforts to find a peaceful, just and lasting solution to this troubled region," Powell told a news conference with Ivanov by his side.

Palestinian Information Minister Yasser Abed Rabbo meanwhile said Saturday the United States was "primarily responsible for the escalation of Israeli aggression" against the Palestinians.

"The United Sates of America is to be held primarily responsible for the escalation of Israeli aggression against our people," Abed Rabbo said in a statement.

"Israel's military attack yesterday would not have taken place without the prior notification of the U.S. administration."

Meanwhile a report quoted Arab League Chief Amr Mussa as saying that Arab foreign ministers meeting in Cairo agreed Saturday that the Palestinian Intifada or uprising against Israeli occupation will continue "whatever the price".

"There is a unanimous decision to continue the Palestinian resistance and the Intifada, whatever the price," Mussa said after more than two hours of closed door deliberations by a ministerial Arab League committee.