Economically Viable Indo-Iran Gas Pipeline Will Go Via Pakistan

TEHRAN Pakistan military ruler General Pervez Musharraf last night said his country was willing to allow the Indo-Iranian gas pipeline to run through its territory.

According to the *** Hindustan Times, *** an English daily from New Delhi, Musharraf in a live interaction with a panel discussion over radio and television in Pakistan said, "If they want the pipeline, we are prepared. Pakistan is willing to permit laying of the pipeline through its territory."

Meanwhile, the officials in New Delhi are not letting out anything about the final dates and schedule of the talks, Indian External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh and Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee are learnt to have finalized plans for a one-to-one meeting at Goa's Fort Aguada beach resort after official talks in New Delhi.

The India's western state resort was built to provide a retreat for leaders attending the 1982 Commonwealth heads of government meeting.

From the security point of view, it is ideal. A retreat, it is also felt, would help establish a personal rapport between the two leaders, which could help in putting relations back on the tracks.

In fact, announcement from New Delhi is expected today, since Jaswant Singh flew to Mumbai to meet Vajpayee, IRNA reported from New Delhi.