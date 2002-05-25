Missing Moldovan Opposition Deputy Found Alive After Two Months

CHISINAU -- An opposition deputy who went missing in the former Soviet Republic of Moldova for more than two months has been found alive and well in a village near the separatist region of Transdn

Vlad Cubreacov disappeared on March 21 in mysterious circumstances that some of his fellow Christian Democrats linked to his opposition to Communist President Vladimir Voronin.

Cubreacov telephoned his wife at around 2:00 am (2300 GMT on Friday), she told AFP, adding: "He was shaken and he was crying. He said that everything would be all right and he was calling from a polic

Some 2,500 Russian soldiers are based in the Russian-speaking Transdniestr region, whose status is currently undefined following a brief war in 1992.

Separatist leaders are calling for independence but Chisinau is offering Transdniestr no more than wide autonomy within Moldova.