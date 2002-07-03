You've stolen me from myself.

So kidnap me from here too.

I'm not eager to plough seas.

Or to sail on wind and rain.

And in me.

You can find no love.

For marble palaces.

And fabled kings.

And no desire.

To see the crowded pyramids of solitude.

Or to listen to the stories of silence.

I just want to go.

For a traveler is the painful infant of long roads.

With an endless mother.

Drinks milk from his own foot and.

Is adored by the friction of his own wander.

Endless mother, endless love.

The trembling of my finger tips tell me.

That I must go.

That you must play the flute.

In your eyes.

So that I shall creep.

Out of the silence of my cold basket.

But is this just a wish? Ah, now I know.

Why I hate the birds so much.

The ladder to every disgust.

Is jealousy.