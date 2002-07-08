Cancer Risk Double for Children of Men Exposed to Plant Radiation

LONDON -- Children of men exposed to radiation at the Sellafield nuclear plant in north-western England have twice the normal risk of blood and lymph cancers, according to a recent study.

The results of the study, which was backed by the nuclear industry, seem to support claims about such a connection made 12 years ago, **** New Scientist Magazine **** reported.

In 1990 the late Martin Gardner, an epidemiologist at the University of Southampton, came up with evidence of a linkage between doses of radiation received by fathers employed at Sellafield, which is located on the Irish Sea, and leukemia among their children.

However, the hypothesis has been severely criticized, with many experts arguing that large numbers of people moving in and out of the area may have spread infections, thereby raising the risk of cancer.

In the latest comprehensive study, Heather Dickson and Louise Parker of the University of Newcastle compared the health of 9,859 children fathered by men exposed to radiation at Sellafield with that of 256,851 children born to other fathers in the Cumbria region between 1950 and 1991.

Throughout the whole of Cumbria they discovered that the incidence of leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was twice as high among Sellafield children.

But in Seascale, a small village next to the power plant, the incidence was 15 times as great.

Of great significance was the fact that the risk to children rose in proportion to the radiation dose to which their fathers had been exposed.

Population mixing might according to DPA have contributed to most of the extra risk in Seascale, but this could not explain the two-fold increase in risk among children throughout the county.

However, the researchers pointed out that the risks were still small. Only 13 children of Sellafield workers had contracted leukemia over the past 41 years. Workers now received much lower doses than in the past. The research was partly funded by the Westlakes Research Institute, which is sponsored by Sellafield operators British Nuclear Fuels and BNFL's Health Director Paul Thomas reacted positively: "This study is very reassuring for our workforce and confirms that the excess risk of leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, particularly in Seascale, can be largely attributed to population mixing." But Janine Allis-Smith, of the anti-nuclear group Cumbrians opposed to a radioactive environment, declared: "BNFL has tried to discredit Gardner's hypothesis for years. This study vindicates him and it is irresponsible for BNFL to ignore it."