Bush Talks About Iraq to France, Russia, China

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President George W. Bush, seeking international consensus on how to remove the threat posed by Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, on Friday consulted the leaders of France, Russia and China, a White House official said.

Bush called French President Jacques Chirac, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Jiang Zemin, the official said, Reuters said.

"It's the beginning of the process that the President outlined on Wednesday to consult with friends and allies on how to remove the threat posed by Saddam Hussein and his relentless acquisition of weapons of mass destruction," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

All three nations have questions about a military attack on Iraq. Bush this week began a concerted effort to convince members of the U.S. Congress and foreign allies on the threat posed by Saddam.

He is to meet British Prime Minister Tony Blair on Saturday at his Camp David, Maryland, presidential retreat.