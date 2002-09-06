Moscow Population Urged Not to Panic as Smoke Smothers City

MOSCOW -- Moscow choked Thursday in suffocating smoke from forest fires, which shut down incoming traffic temporarily at all three major airports and prompted warnings for people to stay indoors.

Mayor Yury Luzhkov appealed to Moscow's 10 million residents not to panic, but the city meteorological service said the situation was serious with carbon monoxide levels more than twice the permissible level.

Luzhkov urged calm and insisted that the city authorities and medical services, "so far do not see anything critical," about the dense smog blanketing the Russian Capital, ******* Interfax *******reported.

But with reports of people fainting on the street, the Head of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, Alexei Lyakhov, told AFP that it was unadvisable to venture outdoors.

"There is no reason for panic but the situation is serious, so serious measures are needed," he added, predicting that the smoke would not disperse for at least another four to five days.

A giant cloud of smoke from the forest fires around the Russian Capital also covered part of southern Sweden more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) away, the Swedish Meteorological Institute (SMHI) said. However a cold front arrived in Sweden late on Thursday to pushed the smog-laden air away.

In total, 188 separate fires have been identified in the Moscow region, affecting 548 hectares (1,350 acres) of land, the Ria-Novosti news agency said. Fire fighters, police squads and local volunteers, in total some 2,000 people, are battling against the fires.

For weeks, Muscovites have been waking up most mornings to the fumes and acrid smell of burning seeping through their apartments, caused by the worst forest and peat fires in the region for 30 years.

But the situation suddenly deteriorated overnight as the blazes spread.

The Emergencies Ministry said the number of fires had doubled Thursday, admitting the authorities' helplessness.

The fires, many of which are smoldering in peat bogs, are considered almost impossible to put out in the present drought conditions, which are the worst for a summer period in the Russian Capital in over 100 years.

Weather forecasters say rain, which could help put out the fires, is not expected until the middle of the month.

Moscow region authorities have declared a state of emergency in 22 districts around the Russian Capital and Governor Boris Gromov on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov for help in dousing the fires.

Prosecutor-General Vladimir Ustinov demanded an immediate investigation into the ecological effects of the smog, and said that his office might take action if evidence of negligence emerged, *******Interfax ******** reported.