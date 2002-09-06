Hawkwing Set to Avenge Godolphin's Downing of Galileo

DUBLIN -- Recordbreaking Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien has had a hard time of it lately with his stable hit by the cough but here at Leopardstown Saturday he will be hoping Hawkwing can carry off the group one Irish champion stakes.

It was a year ago that his English and Irish Derby Hero Galileo had his unbeaten record ended by the Dubai-based Godolphin operation's fantastic light and O'Brien will be looking to see their entries Grandera and best of the bests put firmly in their places this time round.

Hawkwing has been joined provisionally by this year's English/Irish Derby champion high chapparal, although he is more likely to line up in Sunday week's Arc de Triomphe trial the Prix Niel, AFP reported.

O'Brien has lined up the ace Pacemaker Shokolov to set a fiery enough gallop to take the stuffing out of the Godolphin Duo and given his outstanding displays in the Irish Derby where he finished third and the eclipse stakes when he was second he is worth a group win himself.

However it is Hawkwing with whom most hopes reside as he bids to win his second group one of the season after being edged out narrowly in the English 2000 guineas by Stablemate Rock of Gibraltar -- who had a more favorable draw -- and then the English Derby by high Chapparal.

O'Brien is confident most of his stable have shrugged off the cough which was a rare reverse for a man who has carried all before him over the past few seasons -- more often than not at the expense of Godolphin.

"It is unfortunate we were hit in the middle of the season with this but no-one is immune from a virus or the cough and there is no reason why I should be above getting it," the 31-year-old O'Brien said.

"However most of the horses appear to be back in shape and this weekend will prove whether I am right or wrong," he added.

It certainly will as he sends sprinter Landseer to a Group One event in Haydock, England, and Alex Ferguson's Rock of Gibraltar bids for a world record seventh successive group one triumph in the Prix Moulin at Longchamp on Sunday.

Godolphin, though, will be looking to one of their few success stories among their older horses this season, Grandera, to put a spoke in the wheels of the O'Brien onslaught.

The four-year-old has a personal target of his own, to regain his reputation after a poor run in July's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes when he was never in the contest and watched as Golan and Nayef assumed supremacy in the staying ranks.

"We don't think he liked the ground too much at Ascot and will be a better horse at Leopardstown," said Godolphin spokesman Simon Crisford.

If there is to be a Gatecrasher at the party it could well prove to be another Irish hope Margarula, who stunned O'Brien's quarter moon in the Irish oaks earlier this term, and her trainer Jim Bolger is no stranger to the champion trainer's methods as he had him as his assistant prior to taking up a licence.

however should Hawkwing be back to his best then there should be little reason to oppose him while Margarula and Grandera fight it out with Shokolov for the minor placings.