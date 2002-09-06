OIC Tourism Secretariat to Promote Member Nations' Intra-travel

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia Thursday proposed to the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) that it set up a permanent tourism secretariat to further promote intra-travel among the 56 member nations.

Culture, Arts and Tourism Minister Abdul Kadir Sheikh Fadzir offered Malaysia as the venue for the secretariat as it had comprehensive infrastructure and expertise, IRNA said.

"The important thing is for the OIC to set up this secretariat and it does not matter if Kuala Lumpur is not the venue of the headquarters," he told newsmen after opening a meeting of the follow-up committee of the Second Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers here.

The meeting was attended by senior tourism ministry officials from 22 OIC countries, including Iran.

Morteza Ahmadi, director-general of Training and Educational Tourism, lead the Iranian delegation to the meeting.

The two-day meeting was to discuss follow-up action on the decisions taken by the OIC tourism ministers at their last conference in October.

The meeting had drawn up the Kuala Lumpur program of action which spells out the specific programs of action for cooperation, namely, tourism facilitation, tourism marketing, research and training.

In every Islamic country, at least 10 to 20 percent of the population earn income that will enable them to go on overseas holidays, Abdul Kadir said.

The countries he had in mind were Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Turkey, Morocco, Libya and Algeria.

Abdul Kadir said the upcoming OIC tourism ministers meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Oct 6 to 9 would decide on Malaysia's proposal on the secretariat and where the headquarters would be.