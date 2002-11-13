New Zionist Plot Against Arabs

Zionist Prime Minister Ariel Sharon has recently instructed Israel's Ministry of Immigration to speed up the transfer of Ethiopian Falash Mura Jews to the occupied Palestinian lands and increase the number of Jewry immigrants to one million by the next decade.

Sharon's recent statements mark a new round of provocative activities carried out to tilt the demographic structure of the occupied lands to the benefit of the Zionists. As a matter of fact, a main strategy carried out by the Zionist regime is consolidation of its illegitimate presence in the occupied territories by absorption of Jewry residing in other countries. This is a chief measure in the Zionist regime's policy followed by all its leaders of whatever political tendencies.

This is why, right from the very inception of the Zionist entity in the occupied territories there has been lots of publicity going on to entice Jewry to immigrate to the occupied Palestine. As a matter of fact the Zionist regime is a phony regime in the Middle East region and lacks the legitimizing factors that make up a rightful state.

The Zionist plan is to change the demography of the region by adding to the number of Jews and thus achieve gain a majority in population, and as a result, acquire its much needed legitimacy. In this regard, Israel has carried out a huge publicity campaign, given various promises and created incentives in economic, recreational and security fields, and thus absorbed hundreds of Jewry to the occupied territories.

However the result has only been an incongruent Zionist population in Israel. Of course after a short time, the Zionist Jews tricked into migrating to the occupied lands find out the truth. They realize that the Zionist regime has made fallacious promises, the economic and security situation is terrible in the occupied lands and discrimination against various Israelis of different ethnic backgrounds is crystal clear.

The issue has resulted in a reverse migration of Jews wanting to flee the occupied territories and return to their original homelands. In the meantime, this trend has been on the rise since Ariel Sharon's leadership due to his faulty policies.

In this context Sharon's recent remarks may be seen as a move to divert the attention of the Jews from the unsatisfactory domestic atmosphere and pave the way for another influx of more Jewry into the occupied lands. The move to absorb one million new immigrants also proves the prevarication of claims by the Zionist regime's officials that they cannot take in thousands of Palestinian refugees due to not having enough space to let them settle in.