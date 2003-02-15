Chinese FM Urges Powell to Work for Political Settlement on Iraq

BEIJING -- Chinese Foreign Minister Tang Jiaxuan urged his U.S. counterpart Colin Powell to work towards a political settlement to the Iraq crisis within the framework of the UN, state media reported Saturday.

Tang told Secretary of State Powell at a meeting in New York after the latest report from Chief Weapons Inspector Hans Blix that such an approach would help maintain stability in the Persian Gulf region and the credibility of the United Nations, the official Xinhua news agency said.

He also conveyed the same message at meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Igor Ivanov and UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, Xinhua said.

Tang had earlier called for the continuation of weapons inspections as China aligned itself squarely with France, Germany, Russia and other nations in its opposition to war against Iraq.

"The inspection work has made progress and clarified quite a number of issues," he said.

China agreed that "The inspection process is working and the inspectors should continue to be given the time they need," he said.

"Iraq must provide clarifications and explanations as soon as possible regarding the questions raised by the two chief inspectors in their reports just now. Second, it is necessary for the inspection work in Iraq to continue. "We urge the Iraqi side to recognize fully the importance and urgency of the inspections and provide more cooperation in a more pro-active way."

Tang also outlined Beijing's stance on any possible war in the Persian Gulf. "We are obliged to try our best and use all possible means to avert war. Only when we go along the line of political settlement can we truly live up to the trust and hope the international community places in the Security Council."

China, a veto wielding member of the UN Security Council along with Britain, France, Russia and the United States, has consistently opposed unilateral U.S. military action against Iraq, but has allowed France and Russia to take the lead in the vocal opposition to the war.

Beijing's often quiet stance has appeared to be out of concern of harming Sino-U.S. relations, which have shown signs of hard-earned improvement following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

Most Chinese dailies Saturday carried stories on the report of the weapons inspectors to the Security Council despite the late hour of the UN meeting Beijing time.

Many dailies hailed as significant progress the Iraqi presidential decrees passed Friday in Baghdad that banned the production and import of weapons of mass destruction.

No commentaries on the Iraqi issue were seen Saturday, but earlier editorials termed the U.S. stance on Iraq as "brash and unjustifiable," while also questioning the strength of French, German and Russian opposition to a possible U.S.-led war on Iraq.

Meanwhile, there were few signs of any pending anti-U.S. protests in Beijing, similar to the anti-war protests that were set to take place around the world.

Despite a heavy security presence in Beijing's diplomatic zone and around the U.S. Embassy where anti-American protests have previously occurred, police said there was little likelihood that any anti-war protests would be allowed.

"We have heard reports of the protests around the world, but I'm pretty sure that nothing like that will happen here today," an armed policemen guarding the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy told AFP.