Tehran, Moscow to Explore Ways of More Trade Ties

MOSCOW (IRNA) -- The Islamic Republic and Russia are to discuss avenues of promoting mutual trade relations during the current visit of an Iranian commerce official to Moscow.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Commerce and Head of the Export Promotion Center of Iran Mojtaba Khosrowtaj and his entourage will ponder with Russian officials over the two sides' trade capacities including exports from Iran to Russia and relations between their private sectors.

The delegation arrived here Tuesday, is to meet with governor general and local trade officials of Omsk province.

They will also attend several trade meetings in Moscow, St Petersburg, and Omsk.