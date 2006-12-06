Majlis speaker opposes simultaneous parliamentary, presidential polls

TEHRAN -- It will not be reasonable to hold the presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously, Majlis Speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel said here on Wednesday.

His remarks came after a recent notification which suggested that it would not be proper for a country to have one or two serious elections every two year.

“Basically, I am in favor of holding national elections simultaneously; however, it seems more appropriate to hold one major and one minor election concurrently,” Haddad-Adel told reporters.

Both presidential and parliamentary elections are quite serious and it will be wise to hold one of them alongside with either local council elections or the Assembly of Experts vote, he added.

The proposal to hold simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections has been submitted to the Majlis in the form of a double-urgency bill. The single-urgency of the plan has been endorsed by the Majlis.

“If the Guardian Council decides the bill is in contrast to the Constitution, the Expediency Council should intervene to investigate the mater,” he added.

Meanwhile, Haddad-Adel called on the media outlets and the officials not to exaggerate the issue of economic corruption. “We should not act in such way that the foreign investors are convinced that Iran is full of economic corruption and that it is a high risk to invest in Iran,” He said. “The campaign against economic corruption is continuing.”

Haddad Adel called on the government to submit the annual budget bill to the Majlis as soon as possible.