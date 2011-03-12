IRCS is ready to send a 30-member rescue team to Japan

TEHRAN - Following a devastating earthquake in Japan, Iran Red Crescent Society (IRCS) announced its readiness to send a 30-member rescue-team to the country.

Mahmood Mozaffar, head of the rescue department of the IRCS, told the Fars news agency that in his talks with the Japanese ambassador in Tehran he had informed Tehran’s readiness to deliver humanitarian aid to Japan by sending a 30-member rescue team.Mozaffar said the IRCS is able to cover 100,000 people affected by the quake and also send relief aid and pharmaceutical equipment.