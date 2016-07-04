Culinary festival to promote food tourism in Iran

TEHRAN – Eight cities in different parts of Iran will host a series of events within the framework of a local culinary festival entitled “Iranian cuisine, tourism culture” from late July until December 2016.

The festival will introduce local appetizers, main courses, desserts and herbal drinking. It covers different programs, including local cuisine exhibitions, cooking competitions, workshops, and handicraft exhibitions.

Organized by Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Organization, the festival aims to introduce traditional, healthy and lesser-known cuisines and local foods as tourist attractions in different parts of the country, the secretary of the festival Ali-Baqer Ne’mati Zargaran said in a press conference on Sunday.

The city of Ramsar in northern Mazandaran Province will be the first host to the festival, which will be held from July 20 to 22, introducing cuisines from Gilan, Golestan and Qazvin provinces as well.

Tabriz city in northwestern East Azarbaijan Province will be the next host to the festival from August 3 to 5. Cuisines from Zanjan, West Azarbaijan and Ardabil provinces will be also introduced in the festival.

The third leg of the festival will be held in the city of Kermanshah, western Kermanshah Province, from August 24 to 26, introducing cuisines from Hamedan, Kordestan and Ilam provinces as well.

The city of Mashhad, northeastern Khorasan Razavi Province, will also host the fourth round of the festival along with North Khorasan, South Khorasan and Semnan provinces from September 14 to 16.

Then, Isfahan city in the central Isfahan province will hold the festival from September 18 to 23. Alborz, Tehran, Qom and Markazi provinces will also take part in the event.

The city of Yazd in the central province of Yazd will host the event from November 9 to 11 along with Kerman, and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces.

Shiraz city will be the seventh host to the festival, which will be held from December 15 to 17. Fars, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh-Buyer Ahmad, and Lorestan provinces will be the other participants.

The final host to the festival will be the city of Bushehr in southern Bushehr province. Khuzestan, Hormozgan and Persian Gulf islands will also attend the event, which will be held from December 28 to 30.

SB/MG