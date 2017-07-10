TEHRAN – Russia’s deputy foreign minister plans to pay a visit to Tehran to hold talks with Iranian officials ahead of a scheduled meeting of the Iran-5+1 Joint Committee tasked to monitor the implementation of the international nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Heading a political team, Sergey Ryabkov will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday and meet with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi, Press TV reported.

During his day-long stay in Tehran, Ryabkov would hold talks on the JCPOA and Tehran-Moscow relations.

SP/PA

