TEHRAN – Mashhad Friday prayer leader Seyyed Ahmad Alamolhoda has rejected involvement in igniting the recent widespread protests across the country, calling for thorough investigation of the causes of the unrest.

In a letter to Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Ayatollah Alamolhoda said there is plenty of evidence that the protests were sparked in Tehran, Mehr reported.

In protests, which first stared in a few cities late in December and then spread to other cities, 25 people were killed. Security forces were among the dead. The protests lasted for a week.

MH/PA