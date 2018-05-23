No toleration for cap on Iran’s missile power: Hatami

TEHRAN – Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Wednesday that Iran would never compromise on its missile power, reiterating Tehran’s long held position that Iran’s missile power is of defensive nature, Fars reported.

Responding to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks on Iran’s missile power, Hatami said, “If the Islamic Republic wanted to pay attention to such delusional remarks over the past 40 years, it wouldn’t have gained such power, glory and dignity.”

Today, he said, the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to counter the enemies’ threats and conspiracies. “History reflects our nation’s resistance in all fields,” he added.

MH/PA