No one allowed to talk about missiles with foreigners: general

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri, the deputy chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, on Monday warned Iranian officials against talks with foreigners about the country’s missile power.

“No one has the right to negotiate with foreigners regarding [Iran’s] defensive and missile power,” Mehr quoted Jazayeri as saying.

The remarks come as calls from U.S. and Europe for negotiations over Tehran’s missile program intensify. The French foreign minister was in Tehran on Monday to talk about a range of issues including Iran’s missile program.

On Saturday, Jazayeri said the Islamic Republic will not negotiate on its ballistic missiles until the United States and Europe give up their nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

MH/PA