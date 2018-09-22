Museums to open doors for free on World Tourism Day

TEHRAN — All museums across Iran will offer free entry on September 27, concurrent with World Tourism Day, Tasnim news agency reported.

According to a statement released by the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (CHHTO) all museums and historical sites affiliated to the organization will allow free entry o September 27, the report added.

World Tourism Day 2018

As the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has announced “Tourism and the Digital Transformation” is the theme of this year’s World Tourism Day (WTD).

Digital advances are transforming how we connect and inform ourselves, transforming our behavior, and encouraging innovation and sustainable, responsible growth strategies.

Understanding the growing economic, societal and environmental impacts of technology and innovation in tourism would help to sustain continuous and inclusive growth in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

A digitally advanced tourism sector can improve entrepreneurship, inclusion, local community empowerment and efficient resource management, amongst other important development objectives.

This year’s WTD will help us to further explore the opportunities provided to tourism by technological advances including big data, artificial intelligence and digital platforms.

World Tourism Day 2018 is a unique opportunity to raise awareness on the potential contribution of digital technologies to sustainable tourism development, while providing a platform for investment, partnerships and collaboration towards a more responsible and inclusive tourism sector.

MQ/MG