Turkish FM to possibly meet Russian and Iranian counterparts in Geneva

TEHRAN – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that he will possibly meet with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in Geneva a day before the meeting of the Syrian constitutional committee, IRNA reported.

“A day ahead of a meeting of the Syrian constitutional committee, which will be held on October 30, my Iranian and Russian counterparts and I will possibly hold a meeting in Geneva,” the top Turkish diplomat said.

In a meeting in the resort city of Sochi, the Turkish and Russian officials concluded an agreement over Syria, based on which Ankara’s national ministry announced that at this stage there is no need for any fresh military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters.

According to the statement, the U.S. at the end of a 120-hour-long deadline informed Ankara about the complete retreating of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the People's Protection Units (YPG) from safe zone in the northeastern part of Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held over six hours of meeting on Tuesday in Sochi over Ankara’s military incursion into Syria.

Turkish troops launched Operation Peace Spring in northern and northeastern Syria to hit Kurdish militants almost two weeks ago in spite of the international community’s opposition.



