Commodities worth $738m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 674,201 tons of commodities valued at $738 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by IME International Affairs and Public Relations Department, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of this exchange market, 242,111 tons of various products worth close to $357 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 231,899 tons of steel, 4,740 tons of copper, 4,660 tons of aluminum, 110 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 12 tons of precious metal concentrates, 360 tons of zinc ingot and 10 tons of lead ingot as well as 23 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 431,606 tons of different commodities with the total value of $401 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 132,555 tons of bitumen, 127,000 tons of VB feed stock, 75,813 tons of polymer products, 36,740 tons of lube cut oil, 29,185 tons of chemical products, 1,372 tons of base oil, 660 tons of insulation, as well as 29,095 tons of sulfur were traded.

Furthermore, 814 tons of commodities were traded on the side market of IME.

As previously reported, the value of trades at IME rose 26 percent to reach 135 trillion rials (about $3.2 billion) during the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar (ends on December 21).

Some 2.851 million tons of commodities were reportedly traded at this market in the mentioned month to experience a growth of 16 percent.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

