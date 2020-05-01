Iran exports 10,000 tons of eggs in a month

TEHRAN – Iran exported 10,000 tons of eggs to the neighboring countries during the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-April 19), Reza Torkashvand, the head of Producers of Egg-Laying Hens Union, said.

According to the official, the country’s aviculture farms are expected to export up to 80,000 tons of eggs in the current year (ends on March 20, 2021).

Iranian eggs are currently exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Qatar, Torkashvand said.

Last year, nearly 1.1 million tons of eggs were produced in the country, of which more than 41,000 tons were exported to target countries.

A total of 900,000 tons of eggs were produced in the preceding year of 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019), 90 percent of which were by industrial units and the rest by local farmers.

According to the Deputy Agriculture Minister Morteza Rezaei, Iran is the 10th biggest egg producer in the world and fifth in Asia.

Each Iranian person consumes an average of 200 eggs annually.

