ICCIMA calls on govt. to choose commercial attachés from private sector

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) called on the government to choose the country’s commercial attachés from the private sector representatives.

Gholam-Hossein Shafeie made the remarks in a meeting with the First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri on Sunday, ICCIMA portal reported.

Pointing to the potentials of joint chambers of commerce in developing the country’s foreign trade, especially with Europe and the countries in the region, the official stressed the need to select business advisers from private sector representatives.

The meeting was attended by ICCIMA Deputy Head Mohammadreza Ansari, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Hamid Zadboum, the ICCIMA Deputy Head for International Affairs Mohammad-Reza Karbasi, and some of the heads of the country’s joint chambers of commerce.

Speaking at the event, Shafeie mentioned some of the most important obstacles to the development of trade with other countries and called for attention to be paid to the views of the private sector in the decision-making processes in this regard.

Facilitating trade relations with European and regional countries by resolving banking and financial problems was another issue that Shafeie focused on at the meeting and stressed that the proposals of the private sector to solve these problems would be very helpful.

The first vice president for his part praised the positive performance of the private sector in the face of the sanctions, saying:” By relying on the strategy of resistance emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the private sector performed well and was able to defeat the U.S. policy of maximum pressure."

Jahangiri stressed the importance of supporting the private sector through appropriate cultural policies, noting that the country's economy will not prosper without the presence of the private sector, and for this purpose, it is necessary to implement appropriate policies to benefit from the significant capacities of the private sector.

EF/MA