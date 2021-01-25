Maximum pressure policy is a failed policy, Javani says

TEHRAN - Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Deputy Commander for Political Affairs, has said the Iranian nation’s resistance, the Leader’s guidelines and the country’s military power “have worked well to defeat the U.S. maximum pressure policy against Iran,” Fars reported on Monday.

In response to maximum pressure, Iran has adopted maximum resistance.

“The maximum resistance of the Iranian nation, Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Khamenei)’s strategic guides, and Iran’s power to give a crushing response to any foreign military action” are three main reasons for the failure U.S. maximum pressure against Iran, Javani remarked.

Pointing to Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks last year that neither talks nor war will take place between Iran and the U.S., he said, “Trump left the White House with humiliation and joined history and the accuracy of the Leader’s comments were proved”.

“It was a strategic failure for the U.S. and the Trump administration,” General Javani said.

He also said, “There is no difference between the Republicans and the Democrats in their goals against Iran and both of them are enemies of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation”.

Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, unilaterally pulled Washington out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and unleashed the “toughest ever” sanctions against the Islamic Republic. It introduced a total ban on Iran’s oil export, Tehran’s main source revenue, with the aim of suffocating the Iranian economy.

Tehran has particularly been disappointed with failure of the three European signatories to the JCPOA -- Britain, France, and Germany -- to protect Iran’s business interests under the deal after the U.S. withdrawal.

EE/PA