Iran’s VP asks Korea to release Iranian money, take compensatory measures

TEHRAN — South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, who visited Tehran on Sunday afternoon, held talks with Iranian Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri.

At a joint press conference, Jahangiri said a move by South Korean banks in freezing the Iranian assets have undermined the status of Seoul in the eyes of the Iranian people.

“We want the government of Korea to unfreeze Iran’s assets as soon as possible and take compensatory measures for the problems it has created in recent years,” Jahangiri remarked.

Korea has frozen about 7 billion dollars of the Iranian oil money, bowing to the pressure by the U.S. that imposed illegal sanctions against Iran when Donald Trump was in power.

The Republic of Korea has claimed it is in contact with the new Biden administration about the frozen money. However, until this date nothing has happened.

The Republic of Korea had extensive commercial ties with Iran before Trump unilaterally quit the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA - and imposed illegal sanctions on Tehran.

The Republic of Korea easily gave in to the illegal sanctions. It not only stopped buying oil from Iran, even its companies, including Samsung and LG, left the Iranian market.

