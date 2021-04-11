Machine Sazi, Aluminium share spoils: IPL

TEHRAN – The match between Machine Sazi football team and Aluminum Arak finished in a 1-1 draw in Matchday 20 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

In the match held in Tabriz, Saeid Hosseinpour gave the hosts a lead from the penalty spot in the 71st minute but Hamed Pakdel equalized the match with six minutes remaining.

Machinsazi, headed by Alireza Akbarpour, sit bottom of the table with 10 points from 20 matches.

Aluminum moved one place to fourth in the table.

Mes also edged past Saipa 1-0 in Rafsanjan thanks to a goal from Mohammadreza Soleymani.

Persepolis are leading the table, followed by Sepahan and Esteghlal.

Sepahan could move top of the table with a win over Naft Masjed Soleyman on Monday.