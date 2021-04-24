Top nuclear negotiator to brief Iranian lawmakers on Vienna talks

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will attend a meeting at the Iranian parliament to brief lawmakers on the outcome of the Vienna nuclear talks over the 2015 nuclear deal.

The meeting will be held at the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee to discuss the progress made during the recent round of talks in Vienna, Araghchi said in a statement published on his Telegram channel.

Araghchi also said that he will explain the process of the Vienna nuclear talks. The deputy foreign minister has recently returned home after concluding another round of talks in Vienna.

In Tehran, Araghchi said, he will present an “accurate” report to relevant officials and that decisions will be made in Tehran. “We will proceed with the negotiations in accordance with Tehran’s instructions,” he noted.

The chief Iranian nuclear negotiator described the Vienna talks as “difficult” and vowed that Iran will not allow negotiations to become attritional.

Last week, he said a new understanding is emerging following days of talks in Vienna, but the path ahead is not an easy one.

“It seems that a new understanding is being developed and there is now common ground among all [the sides] on the final goal,” the Iranian diplomat pointed out.

Araghchi said the path that must be trodden is a little bit more familiar now.

“However, the path ahead will not be an easy one. The differences have not been settled yet. There are some serious disagreements that need to be decreased during next negotiations,” he noted.

“As we have repeatedly announced, Iran is not at all interested in and does not seek protracted and lengthy negotiations,” Araqchi said, adding that the talks will be continued as long as necessary.

“We believe the talks have reached a stage where the sides can now start working on preparing a joint text. They can start drafting the text at least on sectors on which they share views,” he noted.

However, Araghchi denied press reports of Iran and its negotiating partners reaching a temporary agreement.

He said the subject of reaching a temporary agreement has never been broached at the talks between Iran and the P4+1 (the four permanent

member of the UN Security Council plus Germany).

“There is no discussion of a ‘temporary agreement’ or similar issues in the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the P4+ 1,” Araghchi said in a statement published on his Telegram Channel on Monday night.



