The election of Raisi is a sign of vitality for Iran: Albanian historian

TEHRAN - Olsi Jazexhi, an Albanian historian, believes that election of Ebrahim Raisi is a “pivotal moment” for Iran and the Islamic world.

“The election of Raisi is a pivotal moment not only for the history of the Islamic Republic but even for the history of political Islam,” Jazexhi tells the Tehran Times.

“Raisi today presents to the West a similar challenge that Sultan Abdul Hamid II’s reign in the Ottoman Empire presented to European imperialist powers of the late 19th century,” he comments.

“His reign as the president of Iran means that for the coming four years Iran will see political stability and continuation of the pathway that the Islamic Revolution of Iran brought to the Middle East (West Asia) and Islamic world since 1979,” according to the Albanian historian.

Following is the text of the interview:

Q: What are the implications of Raisi’s victory for the Western powers and the world at large?

A: The victory of Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi as the 13th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran has sent huge shockwaves in many Western governments and circles which since 1979 have tried in many ways to topple the Islamic government of Iran and replace it with a secular and pro-Israeli regime.

Based on his resume and public record Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi is a staunch believer of the system of the Velayat-e Faqih and a loyal follower of the path of Imam Khomeini and (Ayatollah) Khamenei. The election of Sayyed Raisi seems to have upset the expectations and calculations of some pro-Israeli regimes in the West which for many years are hoping to install or insert a “Gorbachev” as a president of the Islamic Republic who in return will enact a “Perestroika” which will lead to the destruction of the system of the Velayat-e Faqih, the Islamic Republic and the Axis of Resistance against Israel.

The election of Raisi is a pivotal moment not only for the history of the Islamic Republic but even for the history of political Islam. Raisi today presents to the West a similar challenge that Sultan Abdul Hamid II’s reign in the Ottoman Empire presented to European imperialist powers of the late 19th century. His reign as the president of Iran means that for the coming four years Iran will see political stability and continuation of the pathway that the Islamic Revolution of Iran brought to the Middle East (West Asia) and Islamic world since 1979.

The nightmare that the election of Raisi has caused in the West can be seen by the titles of their publications. Like Sultan Abdul Hamid II who was insulted as a "Bloody Sultan" or "Red Sultan", Raisi is being attacked and insulted as “hardliner”, “mass murderer”, “ultraconservative cleric”, “Islamic hardliner” and etc. These schizophrenic attacks reveal the importance that the elections of Raisi has for the future of Iran, Islam and the Middle East (West Asia).

In the coming four years the West will have to talk to Sayyed Raisi and his government and by seeing the wave of attacks and insults, it seems that Mr. Raisi will be a tough player in the politics of Iran and the Middle East (West Asia).

Q: Maryam Rajavi and her gang in Albania, the Evangelicals of Trump, plus Israel did what they could to distort the true face of Raisi. What is your comment?

A: Scholars who studied the behavior of the cult of Maryam Rajavi, Israel, and their Evangelical supporters during the era of the Trump administration have noted the particular interest that MEK took against Sayyed Raisi. In their publications and conferences, they attacked him in person and sent his name to many Western governments and institutions; preparing the way for President Trump’s Executive Order 13876 which led to the designation of Mr. Raisi as part of the group of Iranian officials who were sanctioned by the U.S. government.

MEK lobbied and convinced the Evangelical fanatics, who were running the Trump administration, to include Mr. Raisi in the sanctioned list as well as the charitable foundation Astan Quds Razavi (AQR) which he directed from the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad.

MEK lobbied even against other Islamic institutions of Iran like Al-Mustafa International University which is the Islamic version of the Pontifical Urban University which the Vatican has for preaching Christianity. Because of its anti-clerical and anti-Islamic ideology, MEK is obsessed with hatred against Islam and the clergy in Iran. This is one of the reasons why they went after Sayyed Raisi and the Islamic institutions of Iran.

Nevertheless, Sayyed Raisi is now the new president of Iran. The dream of Maryam Rajavi, John Bolton, and some Zionists in the Trump administration to have a regime change in Tehran by 2018 was not materialized. MEK and its regime change thugs have all but lost. That is why we see such a massive anti-Raisi hysteria in the West. People of Iran voted for Raiesi and democracy has prevailed!

Q: Some groups attributed to the Rajavi cult have attacked voters outside Iran. What is your analysis?

A: Well, as you might know, MEK is a totalitarian organization. Maryam Rajavi who heads MEK proclaims to be a person with supernatural powers. She rules over her soldiers in Albania through violence and blackmail. MEK hates democracy. Their cult does not accept elections and democracy. They do not accept even the debate. I have challenged MEK commanders and Maryam Rajavi for a public debate in Albania and they never accept. Democracy, debate, openness is a sin for MEK.

Maryam Rajavi does not allow her soldiers to vote in the paramilitary camp of Manza in Albania. MEK like ISIS, Jahbat al-Nusra and other cultish sects consider democracy and elections a sin. That is the reason why they attacked voters outside Iran. If they could, they would even assassinate any Iranian who votes and believes in democracy.

Q: What is Israel's possible reaction to the presidential election in Iran and the Vienna talks?

A: The Israeli media and politicians have become hysteric by the election of Sayyed Raisi. They are insulting him with the same terms that MEK does. They are telling the Americans that “we have no choice but to attack Iran”. The Israeli regime believes that the election of Raisi will embolden the Islamic resistance from Gaza to Lebanon. The past connections and visits of Mr. Raisi in Lebanon, make many Israeli policymakers believe that during his reign the Islamic resistance will be strengthened further and this will endanger the existence of the apartheid system in Israel.

They are trying all they can to convince the Biden administration to abandon the Iran nuclear deal and go to war against Iran. However, the Americans seem to be tired of Israel. President Biden is not interested to fight a war for Israel for the time being. Netanyahu who was a chief warmonger now is out of power. There is chaos, insecurity and hysteria in Israel at the present. The latest war in Gaza showed that they are losing the war with the Palestinians. And they fear that Sayyid Raisi will be the new Saladin.

Q: How can Iran and Turkey and other powers in the region form a coalition to confront Israel?

A: Mr. Necmettin Erbakan has shown to Turkey and Iran the path towards Islamic independence in his D-8 project since 1997. If Turkey and Iran follow the path set by PM Necmettin Erbakan, they both can become the saviors of the Middle East (West Asia).

