Raisi says was not under influence in nominating ministers

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that in selecting his ministers he was not influenced by any special group or faction.

Of course, Raisi said, there were many proposals by different groups for introducing some persons as minister.

“In selecting ministers, I was not influenced by any current or special group. Of course, many proposals were sent to the government by different groups in introducing persons,” Raisi said while speaking in favor of his proposed ministers in the parliament.

Majlis started deliberations on the competence of ministers on Saturday.

The parliament is expected to finish its deliberation of the proposed ministers by Sunday afternoon.

Raisi said his government’s plans are drawn based on “justice and progress” in all areas.

Reducing government’s monopoly and capacity-building have been given due attention in order to give opportunity to the people, the president stated.

“All plans have been crafted in a way to fulfill justice and progress in providing opportunities and facilities,” the president remarked.

He added priority is being given to “meritocracy” and countering those who have amassed power and capital through favoritism.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president said regulations have been changed from “corruption-producing red tape” and a mere campaign against corruption to “preventing corruption”.

President Raisi released the names of his proposed cabinet ministers to the Majlis (Parliament) on August 11.