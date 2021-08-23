Iran calls for inclusive Afghan government

TEHRAN — In his weekly press briefing on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iran favors an “inclusive” government in Afghanistan, and will continue to stand by the Afghan people.

He added, “Iran is monitoring the latest developments in Afghanistan and we are in contact with various groups.”

The spokesman said while Iran wants all parties to maintain stability, it also hopes that the groups will make utmost use of the created opportunity resulting from the withdrawal of transregional forces from the country and to create an inclusive government and establish good relations with neighbors.

The diplomat added, “Afghanistan's history shows that there is no military solution to the issue and Iran is ready to cooperate and facilitate talks in this regard.”

‘A stable government must reflect demographic and ethnic composition of Afghanistan’

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Center for Public Diplomacy and Media stressed that Iran has always stood by the Afghan people over the past 40 years.

Emphasizing the protection of the lives, properties, women's rights, and cultural heritage, Khatibzadeh said Iran hopes the coordination council that has been formed to “bring peace” to the country.

The Afghan coordination council is being led by former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and chief peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah and some other figures.

The spokesman went on to say, "Obviously, in the current situation, a new wave of migrants has been formed, which doubles the need for continued humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people."

Iran has hosting millions of Afghan refugees since the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in December 1980.

When asked about the U.S. record in Afghanistan, the senior diplomat said, “The United States came to Afghanistan as an aggressor. Its entry into Afghanistan was a ‘tragedy’ and its departure was ‘disgraceful’. This is a historic lesson to all that America has wreaked a havoc wherever it has gone, rather than bringing peace and security.”

Emphasizing that Iran has made every effort to bring tranquility and peace to the region, despite the United States’ sinister legacy, Khatibzadeh said, “The images that came out of Afghanistan hurt the feelings of everyone and is a ‘historical shame’. It is for those who scream human rights and will not open their mouths at these times unless they want to justify their aggressions. Our advice to Washington is to respect the rights of nations and international law.”

In response to a question about the Islamic Republic of Iran's opinion on the resistance formed in the Panjshir Valley, the spokesman said that Iran calls on all parties to show restraint and pursue dialogue to reach a political solution.

“Whatever happens in Afghanistan that would lead to the formation of a stable government must reflect the demographic and ethnic composition of Afghanistan, and this can be achieved through a political solution and genuine dialogue,” he pointed out.

According to the spokesman, the principled position of the Islamic Republic is to facilitate the dialogue in Afghanistan.

“In this way, as brothers, we have tried to reduce the differences and we will continue our efforts to reach a safe Afghanistan,” he added.

Asked under what circumstances Iran would recognize the Taliban, Khatibzadeh said that it is too soon to do so.

“We are not at that stage at the moment. We must now try to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Certainly, this government can move in this direction if it reflects all the realities of this country,” the spokesman said.

Khatibzadeh also said that the behavior of the future government of Afghanistan can surely facilitate this path.

“Watch what you say!”

In response to the intrusive and rude remarks of the former United States secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Khatibzadeh said what is quoted from “the current Fox News commentator and the former notorious U.S. secretary of state is, of course, disappointing. When he was the secretary of state, I gave him the necessary answers at the time.

The Americans themselves say that Trump's administration was a collection of vices and that this minister was well-known in that group and admitted that he was a master of cheating and stealing.

He added, “He (Pompeo) does not know that for Iranians martyrdom in the way of God is a success. Our commander of peace was martyred by the foes.

‘Americans themselves say the Trump administration was a collection of vices’

We showed and said that we will not allow those who were involved in the cowardly assassination (General Soleimani) to go unpunished,” he highlighted.

The spokesman continued, "What we did in Ain al-Assad was to respond to their aggression and not to respond to the assassination of late General Soleimani, and we will continue to pursue this issue."

He further stated, “The Fox News commentator must know what he is talking about. I have made remarks about the statements of other U.S. officials about Afghanistan and their scandal may never be forgotten.”