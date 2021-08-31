Iran says U.S. just brought ‘death and destruction’ to Afghanistan

TEHRAN - Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, said on Tuesday that two decades of the occupation of Afghanistan by the United States brought nothing except “death and destruction”.

“20 years of US occupation brought Afghanistan nothing but death & destruction,” Khatibzadeh tweeted.

Khatibzadeh also advised Afghans not to lose the opportunity to bring an end to the miseries of the Afghan people now that the United States has left the Central Asian country by forming an inclusive government.

“It's now a historic opportunity for Afghan leaders to put an end to their people's plight by ending violence & forming an inclusive government,” the spokesman stated.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated Tehran’s stated policy toward Afghanistan, saying, “Iran stands with the brotherly nation of Afghanistan.”

PA/PA