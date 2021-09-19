Leader appoints Vahedi as new Air force commander

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, has appointed Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi as the new commander of the Air Force.

In his decree that was issued on Sunday, the Leader thanked Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was appointed as the vice-chief of the staff of the Armed Forces.

The Leader asked Vahedi to pay due attention to efforts to upgrade the capability and combat readiness in responding intelligently to any type of air threat.

He also asked Vahedi to pay special attention to the growth of human resources with the approach of building an air force with elite scientists.

