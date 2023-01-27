Ayatollah Khamenei condemns desecration of Holy Quran

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has denounced the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in some European countries as a “wicked act.”

In condemning this insane and wicked act, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the desecration of the Quran shows the Arrogant Powers’ enmity is with Islam itself, and he called on all the freedom-seekers of the world to confront the wicked plot to insult sanctities and spread hate, according to khamenei.ir.

“The insane desecration of the Quran, which is committed under the slogan of freedom of speech, shows the Arrogant Powers’ attacks are aimed at Islam itself and the Quran. The Quran is shining more brightly every day and the future belongs to Islam despite the Arrogant Powers’ plots. All freedom-seekers of the world should stand by Muslims in confronting the wicked plot of insulting sanctities and spreading hate,” the Leader said.

The heinous desecration of the Holy Quran was also condemned by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Speaking at the 29th Assembly Congress of Prayer on Thursday morning, Raisi said, “Those who insult the Holy Qur'an and the best creation of God, the Prophet (PBUH), should know that they have insulted all Abrahamic religions and humanity.”

Ayatollah Raisi added, "This ugly thing and such cases are done in the name of freedom of expression, which is actually the worst kind of insults to humanity. All over the world, no one accepts this movement because it is anti-freedom of expression and blocks freedom of expression in human societies. Insulting the Qur'an and divine religions is an ugly, hateful and rejected act".

President Raisi stated that if we present a long list of crimes committed by Europeans today, a lengthy indictment will be issued against them, and clarified, "Europeans, who are self-proclaimed human rights advocates, should be held accountable to public opinion and Muslims".