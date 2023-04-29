"Riyadh has reconsidered its regional tactic"

The Iran newspaper in its reportage discussed the dimensions of the foreign minister's visit to Oman and Lebanon.

It wrote: Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has launched a new round of diplomatic actions to resolve regional crises by making visits to Oman and Lebanon.

In a situation that many people consider the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia as a significant event to help solve these issues, the question arises whether the atmosphere in the region and the will of the parties allow the diplomats test their luck in the political field to help create peace? The answer seems to be yes. A members of the diplomatic delegation present in the recent trip, told the Iran newspaper’s reporters accompanying the foreign minister that "Riyadh has actually reconsidered its regional tactics. In addition to showing constructive and practical signals to resume relationship with Tehran as soon as possible, and quick efforts to start diplomatic works in Iran, the war in Yemen has come to an end for the first time after 8 years, and peace is achievable."

Kayhan: The need to deal with invalid election claims

In its editorial, Kayhan compared the decisive action in the United States against invalid claims about the integrity of the elections with similar claims in Iran. It wrote: The Leader of the revolution on 15 of Farvardin (April 15), in a meeting during Ramadan with the officials of the system, emphasized the importance of the elections at the end of the (Iranian) year and asked the relevant officials to draw the strategy of participation in the elections. One of the aspects of this strategy is to prevent unsubstantiated claims, which from now may discourage people from voting by casting doubts on the integrity of the elections and the way of holding it. In the first stage, such statements are objectionable by the current and former senior officials of the Islamic Republic, and if such suspicious and fake statements are suppressed at this level, the lower levels of the society will largely remain safe from such poisonous atmosphere. Based on this, a necessary strategy in the elections is to deal seriously and frankly with pretentious officials from any party and group who, with any intention and without valid documents, want to question the integrity and mechanism of elections and discourage people about the elections.

Hamshahri: The general's solitude

Hamshahri, in its headline, has criticized responsible organizations for not cooperating with police in dealing with the issue of hijab.

The fact is that if the authorities fulfill their duties on the issue of hijab, police will not be needed to enter the fray at all. Security and law enforcement action is the last step to prevent a breakdown of cultural norms. The police are a symbol of security, honor and authority in the society. Why should they enter the scene alone and other organizations and institutions just watch?

Ham Mihan: A journey with two destinations

Ham Mihan has reported on the visit of Iran's foreign minister to Oman and Lebanon. According to the newspaper, these trips are to complete and realize the results of the agreement between Tehran and Riyadh. Each of the parties have their own interests in mind in normalizing relations. China, which mediated this agreement, is keen to fix relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia as two major oil suppliers. Iran, which is under a lot of pressure due to Western sanctions at international and regional levels, intends to improve its relations with the Arab world by being friend with Saudi Arabia, because it knows that the way to reach the Arab world passes through Riyadh. On the other side of the story, Saudi Arabia, due to its plans to turn its oil dependent country into a modern economy, needs a prospect and an atmosphere free of conflict and tension in order to attract foreign investment. Beyond Oman's role-playing, Saudi Arabia expects Iran to use its influence on Yemen's Ansarullah to prepare the condition for ending the war in Yemen.

Sobh-e-No: The end of radicalism

In its commentary, Sobh-e-No discussed Mir Hossein Mousavi's connection with the foreign-based opposition groups. It wrote: For years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been facing the campaign of subversives and enemies, who have scary nightmares for the system. Meanwhile, in less than a year, Mir Hossein Mousavi and his close allies play an important role in connecting the subversive opposition and the radical domestic opposition. The "Clubhouse" meeting titled "Dialogue Conference to Save Iran" should be considered the top of the anti-security action of Mousavi's allies.

