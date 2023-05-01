Iran, S. Arabia resuming diplomatic ties: Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani announced in a press conference on Monday that the two nations of Iran and Saudi Arabia are in the early stages of resuming bilateral relations and reopening embassies, noting that three Iranian diplomatic missions in Riyadh and Jeddah have already begun their operations.

Iran and Saudi Arabia demonstrated a good example of cooperation as Iranian citizens caught in the war in Khartoum, Sudan, were first transferred to the Saudi port city of Jeddah and then to Tehran.

“The transfer of 65 Iranian citizens from Sudan was a positive event that took place in the shadow of Saudi authorities’ cooperation with Iran. I must thank Saudi authorities for their valuable cooperation. It was really a very complicated issue.”

“Improvement of ties with neighbors key to regional security”

Kanaani also said that Iran underscores the guiding principle of “neighbors first” policy and that improving relations with neighbors is crucial to ensuring regional security.

Honoring National Persian Gulf Day, he said that “The Persian Gulf, by this very name, is not a geographical body of water but part of the shared historical and cultural identity of the region.”

“Iran believes that the key to achieving mutual security is to build ties based on the neighborliness policy. Iran’s moral approach prioritizes its neighbors,” Kanaani remarked.

"Iran prepared to finalize nuclear talks”

Kanaani also reiterated Iran’s preparedness to conclude discussions on the resuscitation of the 2015 nuclear agreement and the easing of sanctions against Tehran, but warned Europeans that such a window would not remain open forever.

He emphasized the fact that negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)- the official name for the nuclear deal- have not been conducted in a while does not suggest that diplomatic efforts in this respect have ceased or reached a deadlock.

“The path of diplomacy is still open, and messages are still being exchanged. I would want to highlight that Iran is ready to reach a deal while upholding its red lines,” the official continued, warning the European parties that the window of opportunity for discussions would soon close.

Concerning reports that certain European parties are taking steps to derail the JCPOA talks, Kanaani warned the EU parties that any miscalculation or illogical action will result in a reaction from Iran, which has already sent them a clear message.

“We made efforts to form the relations with the EU on the basis of mutual respect, but the European side unfortunately considered specific subjects and sadly acted as an impeding factor. As regards the JCPOA, the European sides, notably the JCPOA signatories, unfortunately followed the U.S. wrong policy and linked bilateral relations with Iran to the complicated situation resulting from the wrong U.S. policy and obstructed the economic relations,” the spokesman underlined.

Talks to revive the JCPOA stopped in the summer of 2022 as the Biden administration refused to lift sanctions imposed on Iran during the Trump administration.

The talks to restore the multilateral nuclear deal started in April 2021 after President Biden announced that his administration is willing to rejoin the agreement abandoned by Donald Trump in May 2018.



Multiple rounds of negotiations took place between Iran and the JCPOA’s five remaining signatories—Britain, France, Germany, China, and Russia— with indirect participation of the U.S. The negotiations were mediated by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his deputy Enrique Mora.

“Practical steps taken to restore Tehran-Baku ties”

Kanaani also stated that a number of practical measures have been done to resolve disagreements with the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of goodwill.

He also emphasized the efforts that have been done in this area based on goodwill, noting that concrete actions have been taken to resolve the misconceptions between the two neighbors.

“We, as diplomats, are always optimistic about the political process,” the official continued.

When questioned about reports that some leaders of Azerbaijani organizations had been detained in Iran, Kanaani replied that the media reports were either erroneous or produced with certain goals in mind.

“U.S. bad faith impedes exchange of prisoners with Iran”

Speaking on the prisoner swap with the U.S., Kanaani indicated that Washington’s ill faith caused the procedure to go poorly.

“A third party has been involved in the process for a while. Unfortunately, because of the U.S.’s lack of good faith, it did not go well. We regard it as a human issue and hope that others will take constructive action.”