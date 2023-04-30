65 Iranian citizens evacuated from Sudan brought home

TEHRAN- The 65 Iranian nationals evacuated from Sudan, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, have entered Iran and are in good health.

The Foreign Ministry’s public relations office issued a statement on Saturday confirming the safe arrival of the citizens.

It revealed that before landing in Iran, the nationals had been relocated from Sudan’s capital Khartoum to Port Sudan and then to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

A delegation from the Foreign Ministry met them when they arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport, it said.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s cooperation and the Sudanese government’s help throughout the evacuation procedure on Saturday.

On April 15, fighting broke out in Sudan between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), two main factions of the ruling military regime.

At least 75,000 people were internally displaced in Sudan just in the first week of the conflict, and over 500 people have allegedly been killed and more than 4,500 injured.