What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Paintings by Captain Abdol-Rasul Gharibi are currently on view in an exhibition at Outsider Inn Gallery. The exhibit will run until August 29 at the gallery located at 11 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Saba Imani is on view in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Witnessed Horizon” will be running until August 30 at the gallery that can be found at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Paintings by Shokufeh Fanai are on display in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until August 23 at the gallery, which can be found at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* Mohammadreza Shirvanizadeh is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit named “Shasusa” will run until August 23 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* Aran Gallery is showcasing paintings by Arezu Shahdadi in an exhibition named “To Be”.

The exhibition will be running until September 1 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Shahraz Arvaneh and Janan Ahmadi is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

Entitled “My World”, the exhibition will run until August 23 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Negar Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Raya Bakhtiari.

Entitled “Manor House”, the exhibition will be running until August 29 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Narges Hashemi is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 13 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Drawing

* Shaya Shahrestani is showcasing her latest drawings in an exhibition at Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Witness” will run until September 22 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

Calligraphic painting

* Seyhun Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Somayyeh Gholami.

Entitled “Blueprint of Our Existence”, the exhibit runs until August 30 at the gallery that can be found at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

