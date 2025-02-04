Trump to “restore” his maximum pressure campaign on Iran: Reuters 

TEHRAN – U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign a presidential memorandum on Tuesday to “restore” the infamous "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, according to Reuters citing an unidentified U.S. official.

The campaign aims to prevent Iran from “acquiring nuclear weapons and reduce its oil exports to zero”, Reuters reported.

Trump came up with the campaign in 2018, after he left a deal that limited Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Biden, despite initially promising to return to the nuclear agreement, maintained the approach and subsequently imposed hundreds more sanctions, as stated by his Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Trump’s new directive is supposed to bring about "maximum economic pressure" through new sanctions and enforcement on those violating the existing ones, the report said.

