Saudi defense minister presents King Salman’s message to Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN – Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Thursday met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and presented a message from the country’s King to him.

In the meeting which was attended by Iran’s military chief Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran believes that relations between the Islamic Republic and the Saudi Kingdom will benefit the two sides.

“We believe that relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia will be beneficial for the two countries and the two countries can be complementary to each other."

Ayatollah Khamenei also pointed to “some of Iran’s advancements” in technological fields, saying Tehran is ready to share them with the Saudi Kingdom.

The Leader added, "It is much better for brothers in the region to cooperate and help each other rather than to rely on others."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei said some countries are seriously against the expansion of relations between Tehran and Riyadh, suggesting, "These hostile motives must be overcome, and we are ready for this."

For his part, the Saudi defense minister pressed great satisfaction with the meeting.

Prince Khalid said he has “come to Tehran with the agenda of expanding relations with Iran and cooperation in all fields” and expressed hope that “the constructive talks” will lay the groundwork for “stronger relations between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran than the past."