Global protests in solidarity with Gaza gain momentum

TEHRAN - In a growing wave of global condemnation against Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, demonstrators across multiple cities rallied over the weekend, voicing unwavering support for the Palestinian people and calling for an immediate end to the war and siege.

In Yemen, crowds flooded the streets of Saada in the north, where demonstrators reiterated their full solidarity with the people of Gaza. According to Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV, the rally followed statements by senior Yemeni officials who emphasized that U.S. airstrikes on their country would not deter Yemenis from standing with Palestine.

In Pakistan, mass protests erupted in the southern port city of Karachi, while local acts of defiance also made headlines. In one symbolic gesture, a shop owner removed the PepsiCo sign from his storefront, protesting the company’s alleged complicity in what many demonstrators called “genocide” in Gaza.

In Europe, anti-war demonstrators marched in several major cities. In London, one protester told reporters: “We cannot remain silent in the face of the injustice and crimes being committed against the people of Gaza.”

In Leeds, northern England, activists called for an end to both the “genocide” in Gaza and the ongoing “blockade” that has choked off humanitarian aid.

In Germany, police reportedly clashed with anti-war activists during a protest in Berlin. Students at Berlin’s Humboldt University demanded a ceasefire in Gaza and urged their university to cut ties with war-profiteering companies.

Healthcare workers in Spain held a symbolic protest, highlighting the suffering of their medical counterparts in Gaza, many of whom have worked under bombardment with dwindling supplies and collapsing hospitals.

In France, demonstrators gathered at Place de la Bastille in Paris, waving Palestinian flags in support of journalists targeted in Gaza. Media outlets captured the moment as protesters condemned Israel's attacks on press freedom and the killing of Palestinian reporters. Elsewhere in the city, crowds called for an immediate halt to what they described as the “genocidal campaign” by the Israeli military.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza, international pressure on Israel continues to intensify, with growing demands from human rights organizations, world leaders, and civil society groups for accountability, an end to the violence, and an independent investigation into alleged war crimes. The persistence of global protests underscores a rising frustration with what many see as the international community’s failure to prevent further bloodshed or enforce meaningful consequences for the ongoing siege and military actions in the Palestinian enclave.