Iran is a reliable and powerful partner

TEHRAN - Etemad analyzed the cooperation between Iran, China, and Russia.

It wrote: Selecting Tehran as a reliable partner by Russia and China indicates the special position and mutual trust between these three emerging powers. Relations between Iran and Russia are based on common interests and common concerns about the increasing influence of the West. This cooperation between Iran and Russia is not only in the interests of the two countries but also changes the balance of power in the region in favor of the emerging powers. Relations between Iran and China are also based on common economic and political interests. Economic and military cooperation with China is another component of Iran's foreign policy. Despite U.S. sanctions, trade relations between Tehran and China, especially China’s oil imports from Iran, have increased. This cooperation helps Iran overcome the economic and political challenges resulting from U.S. sanctions. Given geopolitical developments, Iran is establishing its position as an independent and influential regional power in the multipolar world order. Strategic cooperation with Russia and China gives Iran greater bargaining power on the international stage and allows the country to resist Western pressure.

Ettelaat: Why should we welcome Saudi entry into Iran-US talks?

In an interview with Hassan Beheshtipour, an international affairs analyst, Ettelaat discussed the possible influence of Saudi Arabia on the Iran-U.S. negotiations. He said: Since the Saudi government and the Islamic Republic have laid the foundation to end disputes and establish interaction, Saudi Arabia can play a role in a possible easing of the atmosphere between Iran and the United States. (Elsewhere in his remarks) He said the main reason for the problems we are facing in various sectors is the cruel sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and some European countries. Therefore, in a situation where the pressure on the people has exacerbated the crisis, we have no choice but to be realistic in negotiations and avoid emotional positions and prepare the ground for the lifting of sanctions. To reach a favorable agreement and keep the path of negotiations open, everything that is necessary must be taken seriously. Accordingly, there is no problem with Saudi Arabia or any other country entering our negotiations with the United States. We can achieve our demands through intelligence in negotiations and use the capacity of regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, to achieve results.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: Iran-Arab proximity will reduce US influence in the region

The membership of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt in BRICS can be considered a remarkable and significant step in the international politics of the Arab world. Beijing's mediation between Tehran and Riyadh and the Saudi role in the recent mediation between the Russians and the Americans have worried the United States, as the only influential international power in the region. In such a context and considering the strong relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran with China, India, and Russia, any strengthening of cooperation between Tehran and the Arab sheikhdoms will practically lead to a decrease in the historical influence of the United States in the region. In fact, through its close relations with Beijing and Moscow, the Islamic Republic can act as a bridge between the Arab League and the Eastern governments and provide a suitable platform for increasing regional cooperation between Tehran and the Arabs with the Eastern powers; a policy that will end the three decades of the White House's total dominance in the international community.

Iran: Lifting sanctions is a prerequisite to return to global engagement

The Iran newspaper wrote in a note: In a situation where the Middle East region is still involved in intense political, security, and humanitarian crises and the Western world is also facing a wave of strategic uncertainties, the best option for Iran is to open the path of dialogue with the United States, which can not only reduce the intensity of sanctions pressure but also stabilize Iran's regional position. If the nuclear deal is revived once again, it can lead to the lifting of a significant part of the anti-Iran sanctions and help stabilize the region where Europe also has significant interests. It should not be forgotten that sanctions have not only targeted the Iranian people but also effectively paralyzed diplomacy. Lifting these sanctions is a prerequisite for a return to rationality and global engagement. Iran, a country with enormous economic and geopolitical potential, deserves to be part of the future regional and global order, not on the margins. But this is only possible through diplomacy; a diplomacy that must proceed with intelligence, clarity, and the support of national will.